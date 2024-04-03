Jason Kelce may make appearance at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia

The two-night event is at the Linc this weekend, and there’s a long history of celebrities and athletes joining the festivities. WrestleMania 40 is coming to Philadelphia, and Jason Kelce might be making a grand return to Lincoln Financial Field for the festivities. It was first reported that WWE was in talks with Kelce to make an appearance at wrestling’s biggest event, and all signs point to the recently retired Eagles center showing up at some point during the weekend.

“I got power-bombed through my living room floor as a kid,” Travis said before the Super Bowl. “We broke the wooden floor, and then we just slid the couch over it so our parents wouldn’t know. My mom was vacuuming like two weeks later and figured it out. Sure enough, we got in trouble for it. “Growing up in the ‘90s, as a boy, I feel like you had no choice but to emulate wrestlers on the playground, at recess, and in the living roo

