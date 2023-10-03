Jason Bourne: 8 Biggest Differences Between Matt Damon's Character & Jeremy Renner's Aaron Cross

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT The Jason Bourne film series has seen two key protagonists across the five installments, two action-packed heroes, who differ in many ways.

Matt Damon didn't return to the Jason Bourne series upon the announcement that director Paul Greengrass would also not return, with audiences wondering what happened to Jason Bourne after the original triology. As a result, Jeremy Ranner was cast to replace Damon as the lead for the fourth film.

8 Aaron Cross Is Chemically-Enhanced In The Bourne Legacy Following Bourne's exposure of Operation Treadstone and Operation Blackbriar, Aaron Cross finds himself on the run, a previous member of Operation Outcome, which resulted in his own genetic enhancement.

7 Jason Bourne Has More Moral Lines & Rules The Jason Bourne series saw Bourne be brainwashed and conditioned into the character audiences came to know, thanks to Operation Treadstone. The mental anguish left behind a moral standpoint for Bourne, to the point that he refuses to shoot a dictator because there are children present. headtopics.com

6 Jason Bourne Is Stealthier Than Aaron Cross Previous to the Jason Bourne series, Jason Bourne was born David Webb, a U.S. Army Special Forces agent. His time in the army lead to incredible physical ability, and as he was used to being in the field, made him significantly stealthier than his other operatives.

4 Aaron Cross Isn't Plagued By The Past, Like Jason Bourne Jason Bourne's arrival at Operation Treadstone came following the death of his father, who died in Lebanon while working for the CIA. His father's death was covered up as a terrorist attack by the CIA, who used the opportunity to compel Bourne into joining Treadstone, to become an assassin.

Read more:

screenrant »

How to Handle Political Differences in Your RelationshipsTurn the volume up on curiosity, and turn it down on defensiveness.

Asteroids, meteors and comets: What are the differences?Our solar system is full of floating space debris: Comets, meteors, asteroids and more. What are the differences that make up these various space rocks?

CBG vs CBD: Exploring the Key Differences and Recommended ProductsCBG vs CBD: Exploring the Key Differences and Recommended Products

Samsung Galaxy S24 vs Galaxy S23: What are the expected differences?What is new in Samsung's upcoming compact powerhouse, the Galaxy S24? And are the differences big enough for Galaxy S23 owners to upgrade?...

Jason Isbell Plays His Justin Townes Earle Tribute 'When We Were Close' on 'Jimmy Kimmel'Isbell and the 400 Unit were the musical guest on the first ‘Kimmel’ show since the writers strike

Jason Blum Pinky Swears That The Spawn Film Will Be Released In 2025Jason Blum is pinky-swearing that the new Spawn movie will be coming out in 2025, bringing the film's total time in development hell to a decade.