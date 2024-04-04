Jason Aldean to Perform Controversial Song at Awards Ceremony

The country singer Jason Aldean , known for his controversial song 'Try That in a Small Town,' is set to perform ' Let Your Boys Be Country ' at the upcoming ceremony. The song and its video were criticized for their perceived condemnation of the Black Lives Matter movement. Despite the controversy, Aldean will be making his ninth appearance at the event. The video for 'Try That in a Small Town' featured provocative imagery, including a Molotov cocktail and a burning American flag.

Aldean's new song is also nominated for the Video of the Year award

Jason Aldean Country Singer Controversial Song Try That In A Small Town Let Your Boys Be Country Black Lives Matter Video Awards Ceremony

