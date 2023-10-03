Jasmine Pineda Wants 90 Day Fiancé Season 10 To Expose Gino For Who He “Truly” Is

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Jasmine Pineda from 90 Day Fiancé season 10 has some bold expectations ahead of her return to the hit reality TV franchise. The 37-year-old Panama native last appeared in 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6 and faced many challenges in her relationship with Gino Palazzolo.
90 Day Fiancé season 10 promises even more drama between Jasmine and Gino. E! News spoke to the couple to get their reactions to a recent trailer that them having a major argument after the Panamanian woman discovered lip gloss in her future husband’s car. While sharing her views, Jasmine accepted her faults. She said, “I was not expecting that.
It’s saddening that after years of being together, Jasmine and Gino still treat their relationship like a business contract. Jasmine is in the wrong for not wanting to interact with Gino’s family or invite them to the wedding. She is extremely selfish for wanting her future husband to give up on having his family at the venue just because she can't have hers.
It’ll be interesting to see what is in the future for Jasmine and Gino. The Panamanian single mom has implied that the lip gloss incident will expose Gino and ruin her social media image. However, she didn’t provide more details on the subject. Gino also didn’t seem to defend himself in the interview, which could hint that he is confident he isn’t at fault. headtopics.com
90 Day Fiancé season 10 premieres Sunday, October 8, 2023, at 8 p.m. EDT on TLC.