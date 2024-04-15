Jared Leto Spotted Filming Tron: Ares in Vancouver

The Big Picture The grid looks suspiciously like Vancouver , as Jared Leto has been spotted on the streets of British Columbia while filming scenes for his latest movie, Tron: Ares . Leto stars as the rogue program Ares in the film, who seeks to cross from the digital to the real world in what sounds like a mission that could redefine the boundaries between human and artificial intelligence.

What Are The 'Tron' Movies About? Dive into the neon-soaked world of Tron, where Jeff Bridges plays Kevin Flynn, a computer programmer who finds himself digitized and trapped inside the video game universe he helped create. In a vividly rendered digital world, programs mimic human behavior, all constrained by the technical specs and limitations of their digital environment.

Jared Leto Tron: Ares Vancouver Filming Rogue Program Artificial Intelligence Star-Studded Cast Gillian Anderson Jodie Turner-Smith Greta Lee

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Collider / 🏆 1. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Tron: Ares Release Date Revealed for the Upcoming Disney SequelDisney has set the Tron: Ares release date for the Jared Leto-led sequel to the sci-fi movies Tron and Tron: Legacy.

Source: comingsoonnet - 🏆 578. / 51 Read more »

Tron: Ares Set for October 2025 ReleaseDisney announces the release date for Tron: Ares, the third installment in the Tron franchise. Jared Leto will headline the movie, which aims to maintain the technological experiment and unique visuals of its predecessors. Tron and Tron: Legacy have gained a cult following and the lightcycle ride at Disney parks has been successful.

Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »

Disney Announces Premiere Dates for Tron: Ares and The Mandalorian & GroguDisney has outlined premiere dates for some of its biggest upcoming films, including Tron: Ares and The Mandalorian & Grogu. Tron: Ares will be the first Tron film in 15 years, while The Mandalorian & Grogu will expand on the popular streaming series. The announcement also includes release dates for Toy Story 5 and the live-action remake of Moana.

Source: verge - 🏆 94. / 67 Read more »

'Tron: Ares' Will Race Into Theaters Next FallKevin is a writer for Collider who is passionate about genres, such as horror, epic science fiction films, or the latest monster movie.

Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Disney sets theatrical dates for The Mandalorian & Grogu and Tron: AresDisney has announced release dates for upcoming movies including The Mandalorian & Grogu, Toy Story 5, and Tron: Ares.

Source: verge - 🏆 94. / 67 Read more »

Tron: Ares Release Date AnnouncedDisney has announced the release date for the latest film in the Tron series, titled Tron: Ares. The film will star Jared Leto and is directed by Joachim Rønning.

Source: comingsoonnet - 🏆 578. / 51 Read more »