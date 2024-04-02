Japanese Soufflé Cheesecake: A Fluffy and Light Dessert

There are three types of cheesecake commonly found in Japan: a baked variety similar to New York–style cheesecakes; an unbaked version set with gelatin; and soufflé-like Japanese cheesecakes such as this one. The last, sometimes called cotton cheesecake, is by far my favorite thanks to its fluffy texture and subtle lemon flavor that adds to its lighter-than-air personality. I’ve been baking jiggly soufflé cheesecakes my whole life, but I’ve recently revisited my recipe to perfect it.
The key to nailing the dessert’s signature texture is in the meringue, which gets folded into a lightly sweetened cream cheese mixture. Whipping the egg whites in a chilled bowl protects against overbeating. Watch closely when you start to see soft peaks form: The meringue should droop ever so slightly, like a hook, when you upend the whisk. If the meringue is too stiff, you risk deflating the batter by overmixing. (Undermixing is preferred—a few wisps of unincorporated meringue are totally fin
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: epicurious - 🏆 114. / 63 Read more »
Source: FOX4 - 🏆 289. / 63 Read more »
Source: bonappetit - 🏆 482. / 51 Read more »
Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »
Source: newscientist - 🏆 541. / 51 Read more »
Source: physorg_com - 🏆 388. / 55 Read more »