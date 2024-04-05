Japanese Prime Minister Seeks to Strengthen Military Cooperation with the U.S. and Other Countries

Japan ese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida expressed his desire to enhance military and weapons development cooperation with the United States and other countries such as the Philippines . He plans to visit the U.S. next week to meet with President Joe Biden . Kishida emphasized the importance of defense industry cooperation between Japan and the United States , as well as with like-minded countries. He aims to improve deterrence and response capability within the Japan -U.S. alliance.

Kishida also mentioned Japan's intention to promote security cooperation in defense equipment and technology

