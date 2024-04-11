Japanese Prime Minister and US President Discuss Chinese Security Threat and AI

Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio visited the White House on Wednesday for a summit meeting with President Joe Biden. The growing Chinese security threat to Pacific nations was a major topic of conversation, but the two leaders discussed various economic and technology issues as well, including the rapidly growing and unnerving field of artificial intelligence (AI).

Japanese Prime Minister US President Chinese Security Threat Artificial Intelligence Summit Meeting Economic Issues Technology Issues

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to Hold Summit with President BidenJapanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is making an official visit to the United States this week. He will hold a summit with President Joe Biden that's meant to achieve a major upgrading of their defense alliance.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

New Insider Deals: President Biden Welcomes Japanese Prime Minister Kishida to the White HousePresident Joe Biden welcomes Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to the White House, honoring a leader who has proven to be one of Biden's strongest allies in the face of a string of international crises. The visit marks Japan's transformation from regional player to global influencer.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

President Biden Welcomes Japanese Prime Minister Kishida to White HousePresident Joe Biden hails Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for bold leadership as they discuss the delicate security situation in the Pacific and attend a state dinner. The visit completes the administration's focus on elevating the Quad partnership.

Source: 13WHAM - 🏆 256. / 63 Read more »

A look at the White House state dinner for Japan in photosPresident Biden and first lady Jill Biden are honoring Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Japan.

Source: CBSHealth - 🏆 480. / 51 Read more »

North Korea: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida proposed summit with Kim Jong-unNorth Korea said Monday that Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida offered to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un 'as soon as possible,' but stressed that prospects for their countries' first summit in about 20 years would depend on Tokyo tolerating its weapons program and ignoring its past abductions of Japanese nationals.

Source: WashTimes - 🏆 235. / 63 Read more »

Japanese Prime Minister Seeks to Strengthen Military Cooperation with the U.S. and Other CountriesJapanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida expressed his desire to enhance military and weapons development cooperation with the United States and other countries such as the Philippines. He plans to visit the U.S. next week to meet with President Joe Biden.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »