Japanese minister to assure Palestinian counterparts on aid

"I understand the Israeli military has said the strike targeted Hamas operatives and relevant infrastructure," she said. She did not comment further. All 10 Japanese nationals and their eight Palestinian family members wishing to leave Gaza have evacuated to Egypt, Kamikawa said, adding that the evacuees were in good health.

She said Japan would remain in touch with one Japanese national living in Gaza who wished to remain there and did not evacuate. Kantaro writes about everything from Japan's economic indicators to North Korea's missiles to global regulation on AI companies. His previous stories have been published in the Associated Press, Bloomberg, the Japan Times and Rest of World. A Tokyo native, Kantaro graduated from DePauw University in the United States and was the recipient of the Overseas Press Club Foundation 2020 Scholar Award.

