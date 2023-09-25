In its monthly assessment report, the Japanese Cabinet Office maintained the overall view on the economy for September, saying it is ‘recovering moder In its monthly assessment report, the Japanese Cabinet Office maintained the overall view on the economy for September, saying it is ‘recovering moderately’.

“Japan raises view on corporate profits in September for the first time since March 2022, citing it is ‘improving as a whole’,” the report said.is holding steady near 11-month highs of 148.99, little changed after the publication of the above report.Feed news

The Office might be returning to officeA million Michael Scott GIFs suddenly cried out in terror and were suddenly silenced

Max Verstappen easily wins the F1 Japanese Grand Prix to edge closer to 2023 series titleRunaway series leader Max Verstappen has returned to dominant form by winning the Japanese Grand Prix and moving a step closer to securing his third consecutive Formula One drivers’ championship.

Verstappen wins Japanese GP, Red Bull clinch constructors' titleFormula One leader Max Verstappen runs away with the Japanese Grand Prix from pole position as his dominant Red Bull team secured the constructors' title for the second year in a row.

Red Bull wins constructors’ championship following Max Verstappen’s victory at Japanese Grand PrixThe Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday provided yet another opportunity for Red Bull and Max Verstappen to stamp their authority on this Formula One season.

Where Did All the Dark-Suited Japanese Businessmen Go?Under “Cool Biz,” salarymen and government workers don short-sleeved shirts in the summer as offices are kept above 82 degrees Fahrenheit to save energy.

Max Verstappen coasts to F1 Japanese Grand Prix victoryMax Verstappen survived a hectic first lap before coasting to victory at the Japanese Grand Prix to move a step closer to securing his third consecutive Formula One championship.

