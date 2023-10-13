Japanese court rules surgery not required to legally change gender

A court in central Japan ruled Thursday that it is unconstitutional to require a transgender person to undergo surgery to remove their current reproductive organs in order for them to receive documentation under their new gender.

Activists have stepped up efforts to pass an anti-discrimination law since a former aide to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said in February that he wouldn’t want to live next to LGBTQ+ people and that citizens would flee Japan if same-sex marriage were allowed. Japan is the only Group of Seven country that does not allow same-sex marriage.

Read more:

FoxNews »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

25 years after Matthew Shepard's death, LGBTQ+ activists say equal-rights progress is at riskOn October 10, federal prosecutors accused Rep. George Santos of donor identity theft and fraudulent charges made on donor credit cards.

25 years after Matthew Shepard's death, LGBTQ+ activists say equal-rights progress is at riskPresident Joe Biden marked the anniversary of Shepard's death with a call for Congress to enact the Equality Act.

Japanese, Hong Kong stocks slump FridaySupported by world-class markets data from Dow Jones and FactSet, and partnering with Automated Insights, MarketWatch Automation brings you the latest, most pertinent content at record speed and with unparalleled accuracy.

Toyota Partners With Japanese Petroleum Giant To Develop Solid-State Batteries For EVsToyota and Idemitsu have agreed to a three phase plan to develop, produce and commercialize sulfide solid electrolytes

25 years after Matthew Shepard's death, LGBTQ+ activists say equal-rights progress is at riskTwenty-five years have passed since gay 21-year-old college student Matthew Shepard died after being beaten and tied to a remote fence

25 years after Matthew Shepard's death, LGBTQ+ activists say equal-rights progress is at riskTwenty-five years have passed since gay 21-year-old college student Matthew Shepard died after being beaten and tied to a remote fence. His death has been memorialized as an egregious hate crime that helped fuel the LGBTQ+ rights movement over the ensuing years.