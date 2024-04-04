Japanese CEO Found Dead in Moscow Hotel Room

A Japanese CEO has been found dead in a Moscow hotel room , the latest in a series of executive deaths in Russia . Acquaintances of Jun Aoki, chairman of Yamaha Music in Russia , had notified police after not hearing from him for several days. Aoki's body was discovered Tuesday at the five-star Radisson Collection Hotel Moscow . The preliminary cause of death has been listed as acute heart failure . Aoki had been chairman of Yamaha's Russia operations for at least four years.

He was also a member of the Moscow Conservatory's Board of Trustees. Newsweek has not seen any information suggesting that foul play was involved in Aoki's death

