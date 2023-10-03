Japan will take appropriate steps vs excessive yen moves

Japan's vice minister of finance for international affairs, Masato Kanda, poses for a photograph during an interview with Reuters at the Finance Ministry in Tokyo, Japan January 31, 2022. Picture taken January 31, 2022.TOKYO, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Japan will take appropriate steps against excessive moves in the yen "without ruling out any options", Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Wednesday, keeping markets on alert over the chance of yen-buying intervention.

"Currency rates ought to move stably driven by markets, reflecting fundamentals. Sharp moves are undesirable," Suzuki told reporters.

Tokyo won't rule out any options vs excessive moves - SuzukiFinance minister: No comment on whether Tokyo intervened

Suzuki told reporters he would not comment on whether Tokyo intervened in the exchange rate market overnight to prop up the yen.

"The government is watching market developments very carefully. We're ready to take necessary action against excess volatility, without ruling out any options," he added.

Japan's top currency diplomat Masato Kanda told reporters earlier on Wednesday that authorities were looking at various factors, including implied volatility, in determining whether yen moves were excessive.

"If currencies move too much on a single day or, say, a week, that's judged as excess volatility," Kanda said.

"Even if that's not the case, if we see one-sided moves accumulate into very big moves in a certain period of time, that's also excess volatility," he said. He declined to comment on whether the overnight yen moves were excessive.

After sliding below the psychologically important 150 per dollar mark, the yen strengthened sharply overnight on Tuesday, leading some market participants to believe Tokyo had intervened to support the currency. The dollar stood at 149.200 yen in Asia on Wednesday.to combat a sustained depreciation of the yen, as investors confront the prospect of higher-for-longer U.S. interest rates while the Bank of Japan remains wedded to its super-low interest rate policy.

Tokyo last intervened to buy yen in September and October last year, when the Japanese currency eventually slumped to a 32-year low of 151.94 per dollar.

