Japan Successfully Lands Spacecraft on the Moon

Japan became the fifth country in history to reach the moon when one of its spacecrafts without astronauts successfully made a soft landing on the lunar surface early Saturday. However, space officials said they needed more time to analyze whether the Smart Lander for Investigating Moon, or SLIM, achieved its mission priority of making a pinpoint landing. They also said the craft's solar panel had failed to generate power, which could shorten its activity on the moon.





ABC » / 🏆 471. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

United Launch Alliance's Vulcan Centaur Rocket Successfully Lifts OffThe United Launch Alliance's Vulcan Centaur rocket successfully lifted off from Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The rocket, powered by BE-4 first-stage engines, had nearly 2 million pounds of thrust. After liftoff, the SRBs separated from the first-stage booster, and the Centaur upper stage began its burns. The launch marks a significant milestone for the Pittsburgh-based company.

Source: SPACEdotcom - 🏆 92. / 67 Read more »

Surgeons Successfully Attach Genetically Altered Pig Liver to Brain-Dead PatientSurgeons at the University of Pennsylvania announced today that they successfully attached a genetically altered pig liver to a brain-dead person and found that the organ functioned normally for 72 hours. The experiment represents a step toward using pig organs to help extremely ill patients with failing livers.

Source: WIRED - 🏆 555. / 51 Read more »

Offshore Wind Farms in the US Send Electricity to the Grid for the First TimeTurbines from two large offshore wind farms in the United States are now sending electricity to the grid. The Vineyard Wind project off the coast of Massachusetts and the South Fork Wind project off the coast of New York have successfully delivered power from their turbines.

Source: FOXLA - 🏆 445. / 53 Read more »

New Zealanders Buy Electric Vehicles at Unprecedented RateWith the threat of loss of subsidies, New Zealanders have bought electric vehicles at an unprecedented rate, achieving 50% penetration in December 2023. Changes in government regulations around the so called “ute tax,” a bonus malus tax that increased the prices of diesel- and petrol-powered cars and decreased the prices of electrics, has led to what is most likely a short-term rush.calls it an “anomaly.” The first quarter of 2024 may be closer to the reality of the New Zealand market. In December, 4,455 battery electric vehicles were registered in New Zealand. The MG4 and the Nissan LEAF led the pack — although, most of the LEAFs were imported used vehicles from Japan. There were 1,610 plug-in hybrids also added to the fleet. The 622 MG4s made it the most popular of all light vehicles of any fuel type. New vehicles now for sale in New Zealand include the Subaru Solterra and its Toyota clone, the BZ4 (50 sales), the BYD Seal (59 sales), and the Jeep Avenger (35 sales)

Source: cleantechnica - 🏆 565. / 51 Read more »

Lentils: The Sustainable Solution Against Climate ChangeFast to cook, easy to store and exalted enough to be buried with the pharaohs of ancient Egypt, these seeds have sustained empires. Roman soldiers lived on the essential portable protein over their long campaigns.Today, the lentil is again on the front lines. This time, against climate change. While start-ups scramble to engineer a sustainable protein, from lab-grown meat to fake burgers, lentils are a ready solution, one with a proven record. Want to learn more about our changing planet? Be part of the Climate Coach community. Sign up here to get my newsletter every Tuesday and Thursday.every year. Unlike corn and other grains, lentils can thrive on arid lands with little water where many other crops wither — while building up the soil.climate change, the lentil may be the perfect legume. They’re also, as the caviar mention implies, delicious. So why do Americans eat fewer lentils than almost everyone else?Start 2024 with practical tips and smart solutions for your health, technology, travel, food, money, home and more. Easy wins, good habits, better living

Source: washingtonpost - 🏆 15. / 72 Read more »

Eleven Small Cities in Illinois and Iowa to Have Second Census Count in 2024Eleven small cities in Illinois and Iowa are the only municipalities so far to have signed agreements with the U.S. Census Bureau for a second count of their residents in 2024. These cities hope to receive more state funding and resources by accurately reflecting their population growth.

Source: nbcchicago - 🏆 545. / 51 Read more »