Japan’s Matsuno: Will continue to take appropriate steps on FX

Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Monday, he “will continue to take appropriate steps on FX.”No comment on whether Japan intervened in the FX market.Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties.
AUD/USD is trading above 0.6300, attempting a recovery from a fresh 11-month low in early Asia on Wednesday. The pair is drawing support from a pause in the US Dollar uptrend, despite a cautious market mood. Top-tier US data is in focus for fresh directives.