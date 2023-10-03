Japan’s Matsuno: Will continue to take appropriate steps on FX

Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Monday, he “will continue to take appropriate steps on FX.”No comment on whether Japan intervened in the FX market.Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.AUD/USD is trading above 0.6300, attempting a recovery from a fresh 11-month low in early Asia on Wednesday. The pair is drawing support from a pause in the US Dollar uptrend, despite a cautious market mood. Top-tier US data is in focus for fresh directives.

Japan's Matsuno: Closely watching FX moves with a high sense of urgency
Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Monday, he was "closely watching FX moves with a high sense of urgency."

