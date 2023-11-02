Japan's GDP likely shrank in Q3 as China slowdown hits exports: Reuters poll

"Consumption is recovering as a trend as economic activity normalises from the COVID-19 pandemic era," analysts at Dai-ichi Life Research Institute said. Consumption probably rose just 0.2% in July-September from the previous quarter after slumping 0.6% in the April-June period, the poll showed.

External demand shaved 0.1 percentage point off GDP in July-September after contributing 1.8 percentage points in April-June, the poll showed. With inflation exceeding its 2% target for more than a year due largely to rising raw material costs, many analysts expect the Bank of Japan to phase out its massive stimulus next year.

United States Headlines Read more: INVESTINGCOM »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NEWSWEEK: US Sticks It to China by Buying Japan's SeafoodAmbassador Rahm Emanuel said Beijing is hypocritical to ban Japanese seafood while Chinese fishermen bring in hauls from supposedly contaminated waters.

Source: Newsweek | Read more ⮕

NATUREMEDICINE: Shanghai, China job with East China University of Science and Technology (ECUST)About School of Pharmacy of ECUST Established in September 2004, School of Pharmacy of ECUST is comprised of complementary research programs focused on Pharmaceutical Sciences, Pharmaceutical Engineering and Plant Protection.

Source: NatureMedicine | Read more ⮕

FXSTREETNEWS: Eurozone Preliminary GDP drops by 0.1% QoQ in Q3 vs. 0% expectedThe Eurozone economy contracted by 0.1%, on a quarterly basis, in the three months to September of 2023, missing the 0% estimates and slowing down from the pace of 0.

Source: FXStreetNews | Read more ⮕

INVESTINGCOM: Euro zone Q3 GDP growth weaker than expectedEuro zone Q3 GDP growth weaker than expected

Source: Investingcom | Read more ⮕

REUTERS: Euro zone Q3 GDP growth weaker than expectedEuro zone economic growth was weaker than expected in the third quarter, a flash estimate showed on Tuesday, with gross domestic product contracting slightly quarter-on-quarter and the year-on-year growth rate slowing sharply.

Source: Reuters | Read more ⮕

DCEXAMINER: Historic UAW strike likely slowed GDP — but only a littleZachary Halaschak is an economics reporter at the Washington Examiner. Before moving to Washington, he worked in Alaska, covering politics, government, and crime for the Ketchikan Daily News. While there, Zach won the Alaska Press Club’s second-place award for best reporting on crime or courts for his coverage of a local surgeon’s alleged murder.

Source: dcexaminer | Read more ⮕