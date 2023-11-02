Japan's GDP likely shrank in Q3 as China slowdown hits exports: Reuters poll

"Consumption is recovering as a trend as economic activity normalises from the COVID-19 pandemic era," analysts at Dai-ichi Life Research Institute said. Consumption probably rose just 0.2% in July-September from the previous quarter after slumping 0.6% in the April-June period, the poll showed.
External demand shaved 0.1 percentage point off GDP in July-September after contributing 1.8 percentage points in April-June, the poll showed. With inflation exceeding its 2% target for more than a year due largely to rising raw material costs, many analysts expect the Bank of Japan to phase out its massive stimulus next year.
United States Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: Newsweek | Read more ⮕
NATUREMEDICINE: Shanghai, China job with East China University of Science and Technology (ECUST)About School of Pharmacy of ECUST Established in September 2004, School of Pharmacy of ECUST is comprised of complementary research programs focused on Pharmaceutical Sciences, Pharmaceutical Engineering and Plant Protection.
Source: NatureMedicine | Read more ⮕
Source: FXStreetNews | Read more ⮕
Source: Investingcom | Read more ⮕
Source: Reuters | Read more ⮕
Source: dcexaminer | Read more ⮕