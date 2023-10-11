Japan's business mood improves, capex firm in boost to economic outlook

Japan's business sentiment improved in the third quarter, a central bank survey showed, suggesting conditions for a durable economic revival are falling into place even as a global slowdown keeps policymakers cautious about the outlook.

Companies also retained their robust spending plans and faced a tight labor market, the survey showed, suggesting that conditions for the Bank of Japan to phase out its massive stimulus could fall into place.

Big non-manufacturers' index stood at 27, up from 23, the survey showed, above a median market forecast of 24 and improving for the sixth straight quarter. It was highest reading since November 1991. A rebound in auto output and falling raw material costs also helped lift sentiment, though some smaller firms said they were struggling to hike prices, the official said. headtopics.com

In a sign that wages could keep rising, an index gauging firms' views on labor market was the tightest since 2019 for big manufacturers, and since 1992 for non-manufacturers.

