Japan ready to take action if yen falls sharply, finance minister says

“We are watching [the foreign exchange market] with a strong sense of urgency,” Suzuki said at a news conference on Tuesday. “We will take every possible measures” against excessive moves in the yen.Suzuki reiterated that the government wasn’t targeting any specific yen level but focusing on volatility. The yen USDJPY, was last at around 149.85 against the dollar.

“We are watching [the foreign exchange market] with a strong sense of urgency,” Suzuki said at a news conference on Tuesday. “We will take every possible measures” against excessive moves in the yen.

Suzuki reiterated that the government wasn’t targeting any specific yen level but focusing on volatility. The yen USDJPY, was last at around 149.85 against the dollar.

Read more:

MarketWatch »

Martin declared Japanese GP winner after heavy rain brings out red flagPramac Racing's Jorge Martin was declared the winner of the Japanese Grand Prix when it was red-flagged halfway through the race on Sunday due to torrential rain that made conditions treacherous for the riders.

10 Best Anime And Manga Based On Japanese MythologyThe best anime rooted in Japanese mythology.

Japanese Tuning Legend Mugen Celebrates Its 50th With a WatchThis limited-edition Casio EDIFICE timepiece packed with details from one of the world’s most respected tuning firms.

Japanese start-up develops high-tech robot inspired by 'Gundam'Given Japan's expertise in animation, games, robots and automobiles, young CEO says he aimed to create a product that embodies all tech aspects.

Japanese stocks fall for third dayAsia-Pacific stocks mostly tumbled Monday, Oct. 2, the Japanese market showing a third day of decreases. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index declined 0.3% to 31,759.88,...

Toyota's Global Sales Jump 9% Thanks Largely To Japanese DemandProduction of vehicles from the Toyota brand also rose by 4.1% in August compared to the same month last year