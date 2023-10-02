Japan ready to take action if yen falls sharply, finance minister says

“We are watching [the foreign exchange market] with a strong sense of urgency,” Suzuki said at a news conference on Tuesday. “We will take every possible measures” against excessive moves in the yen.Suzuki reiterated that the government wasn’t targeting any specific yen level but focusing on volatility. The yen USDJPY, was last at around 149.85 against the dollar.
