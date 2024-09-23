Japan Pushes For Four-Day Workweek Amidst Cultural Resistance

Japan has ramped up its push for companies to adopt a four-day workweek , but those efforts face steep challenges in a country famous for its workaholic culture.

Japan has ramped up its push for companies to adopt a four-day workweek, but those efforts face steep challenges in a country famous for its workaholic culture.aimed at promoting flexible work arrangements, shorter hours and overtime limits. To further encourage this initiative, the labor ministry has also begunThe move marks a more concerted effort after the government first floated support for a shorter workweek in 2021 when lawmakers endorsed the idea.

"Being part of a company is almost part of a community, and this results often in longer work hours, not as efficient work hours," he told CNBC.addressing Japan's excessively long working hours and their connection to depression and karoshi, or death from overwork. In 2022, 2,968 people in Japan died by suicide attributed to karoshi, an increase from 1,935 in 2021. Japan has not released its white paper for 2023's statistics yet.

"I think that it's going to take time to penetrate… we're not used to being flexible," said Hiroshi Ono, professor of human resources at Hitotsubashi University.

Japan Four-Day Workweek Work Culture Karoshi Labor Ministry

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NBCNewYork / 🏆 270. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IMF: Bank of Japan rate hikes a good development for JapanIMF chief economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas spoke at the Jackson Hole annual economic symposium on Friday.

Source: FXStreetNews - 🏆 14. / 72 Read more »

Why Japan's workaholics may not embrace a four-day workweekJapan has ramped up its push for companies to adopt a four-day workweek, but those efforts face steep challenges in a country famous for its workaholic culture.

Source: CNBC - 🏆 12. / 72 Read more »

Four Word Wordle Challenge: Guess All Four SimultaneouslyA new twist on the popular Wordle game! This version challenges you to guess four five-letter words simultaneously, with color-coded hints for correct and partially correct letters.

Source: ForbesTech - 🏆 318. / 59 Read more »

NFL Preseason Week 3: Texans 17, Rams 15 — Four Winners, Four LosersIt's been long preseason and training camp for the Houston Texans, and anybody covering the Houston Texans. I'm not just talking about the near 100 degree heat every day at practice, but I'm talking in literal terms. The Texans started camp a week earlier than everyone else in the NFL...

Source: HoustonPress - 🏆 314. / 61 Read more »

NFL Week 3: Vikings 34, Texans 7 — Four Winners, Four LosersWhile the Houston Texans are the newest team in the National Football League, underway in their 23rd NFL season, they're building up a sample size of enough seasons, and enough trees with each opponent to set your watch to a few things. Crazy enough, the one trend with the Texans...

Source: HoustonPress - 🏆 314. / 61 Read more »

Four do's and four don'ts of an effective apology.Sometimes saying "I'm sorry" is hard. Here are four "do's" and four "don'ts" of an effective apology.

Source: PsychToday - 🏆 714. / 51 Read more »