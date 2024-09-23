Japan Pushes For Four-Day Workweek Amidst Cultural Resistance

Japan has ramped up its push for companies to adopt a four-day workweek , but those efforts face steep challenges in a country famous for its workaholic culture.
Japan has ramped up its push for companies to adopt a four-day workweek, but those efforts face steep challenges in a country famous for its workaholic culture.aimed at promoting flexible work arrangements, shorter hours and overtime limits. To further encourage this initiative, the labor ministry has also begunThe move marks a more concerted effort after the government first floated support for a shorter workweek in 2021 when lawmakers endorsed the idea.
"Being part of a company is almost part of a community, and this results often in longer work hours, not as efficient work hours," he told CNBC.addressing Japan's excessively long working hours and their connection to depression and karoshi, or death from overwork. In 2022, 2,968 people in Japan died by suicide attributed to karoshi, an increase from 1,935 in 2021. Japan has not released its white paper for 2023's statistics yet.
"I think that it's going to take time to penetrate… we're not used to being flexible," said Hiroshi Ono, professor of human resources at Hitotsubashi University.
