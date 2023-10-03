The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.

Miyashita said Japan’s vigorous monitoring since the discharge showed negligible impact on its seafood and agricultural products. All seawater and fish sampling data since the release have been well below set safety limits, he said.

“We are undecided whether to file a complaint (about China’s export ban) to the WTO immediately. At any rate, we hope to find a resolution within the WTO framework,” he told reporters after attending a fair to promote Japanese scallops at a shopping mall.

Russia is also reportedly considering restricting seafood export from Japan — a decision that Miyashita said will depend on the result of sampling and monitoring data. He said Japan is prepared to provide the information to Russia to counter concerns over seafood safety. headtopics.com

The first nuclear wastewater release began Aug. 24 and ended Sept. 11. Japan will begin its second round Thursday to release another 7,800 metric tons of treated wastewater into the Pacific Ocean over 17 days. The discharge, which is expected to continue for decades, has beenMiyashita arrived in Malaysia on Wednesday for a meeting with Southeast Asian agriculture ministers.

Malaysia has no plans to restrict Japanese fishery import, said Malaysian Agriculture Minister Mohamad Sabu. He said Malaysia conducts strict testing and so far has found no radioactive element on fish imported from Japan. “So fish from Japan is safe, please eat,” he said after his meeting with Miyashita.

Although Japanese seafood imports to Malaysia dipped in August, Miyashita said sale of certain products like yellowtail fish and frozen scallops rose during the month. To ease concerns over the safety of seafood, he said Japan will hold food fairs overseas to promote the safety of its seafood and bolster export.

