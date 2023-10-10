Japan executive found guilty, avoids jail time, in Olympic bribery scandal

An executive at Japanese publishing house Kadokawa was found guilty Tuesday of bribing a former Tokyo Olympics organizing committee member. Toshiyuki Yoshihara, charged with paying 69 million yen ($463,000) to Haruyuki Takahashi, was given a two-year prison sentence, suspended for four years. That means he avoids prison, as long as he doesn’t break the law in the next four years.

Takahashi says he is innocent. His trial is yet to begin. Fifteen people at five companies face trial in the bribery scandal. The other companies are Aoki Holdings, a clothing company that outfitted Japan’s Olympic team, Daiko Advertising Inc., Sun Arrow, which made the mascots, and ADK, an advertising company.

