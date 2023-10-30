January 1, 2024, will be the end of this Samsung app due to low usage

While most of the population is either trying to sober up and survive January 1 or hitting the local gym for that “New Year, new me” self-deception, Samsung is acting differently.

This coming January 1, 2024, will be the last day of a Samsung app, but don’t you worry – it’s not a major one.Android 14 In the end-of-support notice, the Korean giant explains things straightforwardly, stating that “it has become difficult to continue the service due to the low usage and activation rate and the difficulty of distinguishing Samsung Video Library from other apps”. Those “other apps” are probably the Gallery app and its Video Player and Video Editor components.

Samsung says that “after the discontinuation date , you can continue to use the app in the OS versions or supported models,” including:As said above, one can rely on the Gallery app and its embedded Video Player and Video Editor components to take over for the discontinued Video Library.if you’re lucky enough to own one. Now that the One UI 6 beta updates for those flagships are over, you can check for the stable release by going to Settings and tapping the Software update menu. headtopics.com

For now, the update is apparently being rolled out in select European countries including France, Germany, Poland, and the UK, but it’s worth checking if it has magically arrived on yourExpect the update at around 3GB as it includes the October 2023 security patch plus a bunch of important improvements like the simplification of the icon labels on the home screen and the new emoji designs that the Samsung Keyboard got.

United States Headlines Read more: PhoneArena »

The $7,500 Reason To Wait Till January 2024 To Buy An EVThere's an optimistic forecast for EV sales volumes in 2024 thanks to a major revision to the federal clean vehicle credit. Read more ⮕

The $7,500 Reason To Wait Till January 2024 To Buy An EVThere's an optimistic forecast for EV sales volumes in 2024 thanks to a major revision to the federal clean vehicle credit. Read more ⮕

Salman Rushdie may confront alleged attacker when trial begins in January 2024The suspect pleaded not guilty to charges of assault and attempted murder. Read more ⮕

Samsung Galaxy S24 is more and more likely set for a January debutTsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. Read more ⮕

Business leaders giving raises will do so for only 50% of employees in 2024Workers are already facing an onslaught of headwinds from persisting inflation and high borrowing rates. On top of it, some employers are considering holding back on raises next year. Read more ⮕

Naomi Stillitano of Arcadia is crowned 2024 Rose Queen“I’m crying, this is amazing, I have so many emotions right now,” said Stillitano, holding back tears Read more ⮕