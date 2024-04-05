Janet Yellen Begins Official Meetings in China

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen arrived in Guangzhou and is set to travel to Beijing . She met with Wang Weizhong, governor of Guangdong province, and discussed overcapacity concerns and market-oriented reforms .

Janet Yellen China Guangzhou Beijing Overcapacity Concerns Market-Oriented Reforms

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NBCPhiladelphia / 🏆 569. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Janet Yellen warns inflation decline might not be 'smooth'Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said during an exclusive FOX Business interview that inflation's return to normal could be bumpy from month to month.

Source: FoxBusiness - 🏆 458. / 53 Read more »

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen Reacts to Rising InflationTreasury Secretary Janet Yellen discusses the February CPI and rising inflation, stating that the trend is favorable despite monthly fluctuations. President Biden's priority is addressing high costs.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen walks back transitory inflation claims: 'I regret saying it'After predicting in 2021 that inflation would be 'transitory,' U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen admitted her 'regret' as 'it's lasted longer than' a few weeks or months.

Source: FoxBusiness - 🏆 458. / 53 Read more »

GOP leaders unleash on Janet Yellen over $110B energy tax hikeFIRST ON FOX: A group of 24 Senate Republicans are blasting the Biden administration for pursuing a $110 billion tax hike on American fossil fuel producers.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Janet Yellen to make second trip to China next monthThe Treasury Secretary’s outreach reflects the Biden administration’s bid to “responsibly manage” its relationship with Beijing.

Source: politico - 🏆 381. / 59 Read more »

Janet Yellen walks back Biden's comments US taxpayers on hook for Baltimore bridge collapseTreasury Secretary Janet Yellen appeared to walk back comments from President Biden that American taxpayers would foot the bill for the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse in Baltimore.

Source: FoxBusiness - 🏆 458. / 53 Read more »