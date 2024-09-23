Janet Jackson perpetuates harmful lie about Kamala Harris' race

Those values were at odds with the messages presented by then-president Donald Trump, whose own values appear to have grown even further from those tenets during his current campaign to retake the White House. It appears that Jackson’s values might also have shifted, at least when it comes to her list of non-negotiables.

” “I didn’t know she was Black until a number of years ago, when she happened to turn Black and now she wants to be known as Black,” Trump falsely continued regarding the vice-president, who has never concealed her identity as the daughter of Donald J. Harris, her Black, Jamaican American father, and mother Shyamala Gopalan, who came to the U.S. from India in 1958. “So I don’t know, is she Indian or is she Black?” Trump continued from the NABJ stage in July.

Janet Jackson Kamala Harris Race Politics Misinformation

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



VanityFair / 🏆 391. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Janet Jackson Promotes Right-Wing Kamala Harris Conspiracy Theory, Falsely Claims Harris Is 'Not Black'Janet Jackson told 'The Guardian' that she 'heard' that Kamala Harris 'is not Black. That's what I heard. That she's Indian,' promoting a false conspiracy theory spread by Donald Trump and right-wing political pundits.

Source: people - 🏆 712. / 51 Read more »

Janet Jackson Sparks Backlash After Making Incorrect Statements About Kamala Harris' RacePop icon Janet Jackson has faced criticism after making inaccurate statements about Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' race during a recent interview. Jackson incorrectly claimed that some people believe Harris is Indian, not Black, and that her father is white.

Source: BuzzFeed - 🏆 730. / 51 Read more »

Janet Jackson Apologizes for Kamala Harris ‘Confusion’“She deeply respects Vice President Kamala Harris and her accomplishments as a Black and Indian woman,” a spokesperson for Jackson said.

Source: thedailybeast - 🏆 307. / 63 Read more »

Amid Black Mold Battle, Janet Jackson Questions Kamala Harris’s RaceThe singer claims that the mold in her London flat is black, and the Democratic presidential candidate isn’t.

Source: VanityFair - 🏆 391. / 55 Read more »

Janet Jackson apologizes for parroting obvious misinformation about Kamala HarrisJanet Jackson apologizes for parroting obvious misinformation about Kamala Harris

Source: TheAVClub - 🏆 340. / 59 Read more »

Janet Jackson Apologizes to Kamala Harris, Blames ‘Misinformation’ for CommentsJanet Jackson apologized for her comments in an interview where the singer questioned whether Kamala Harris was Black, and blamed 'misinformation.'

Source: RollingStone - 🏆 483. / 51 Read more »