Janet Jackson Apologizes for Comments About Kamala Harris' Race

Pop singer Janet Jackson , sister of Michael Jackson, issued her comments about the vice president ’s race during a wide-ranging“’Well, you know what they supposedly said? She’s not Black. That’s what I heard. That she’s Indian,'” Jackson said.

“Her father’s white. That’s what I was told. I mean, I haven’t watched the news in a few days,” she said. “I was told that they discovered her father was white.” “I don’t know. Honestly, I don’t want to answer that because I really, truthfully, don’t know. I think either way it goes is going to be mayhem,” said Jackson.“Janet apologizes for any confusion caused and acknowledges the importance of accurate representation in public discourse” said Elmasri. “We appreciate the opportunity to address this and will remain committed to promoting unity … She deeply respects Vice President Kamala Harris and her accomplishments as a Black and Indian woman.

Janet Jackson Kamala Harris Race Apology Vice President

