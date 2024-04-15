James Simmons to Play Serial Killer in New Thriller Film

The video shows a young woman trying to run away from a serial killer , who suddenly ambushes her and her father. This marks Simmons’ latest villain role following notable performances in the 2014 film Whiplash as conductor Terence Fletcher, and in Invincible Season 1 as Omni-Man.“In the film, Miranda, a young woman already suffering from acute anxiety due to a past tragedy, faces a new terror when a serial killer chooses her as his new target.

You Can’t Run Forever is directed by Michelle Schumacher from a screenplay she co-wrote with Carolyn Carpenter. The R-rated film also stars Fernanda Urrejola, Allen Leech, Isabelle Anaya, Graham Patrick Martin and Olivia Simmons. It is produced by Randle Schumacher.Maggie Dela Paz has been writing about the movie and TV industry for more than four years now. Besides being a fan of coming-of-age films and shows, she also enjoys watching K-Dramas and listening to her favorite K-Pop groups.

