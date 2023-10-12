James McBride wins $50,000 Kirkus Prize for fiction for “The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store'

NEW YORK (AP) — Three books that explore and celebrate the diversity of American culture were awarded Kirkus Prizes on Wednesday night, with each winner receiving $50,000.

James McBride’s “The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store,” a novel set in an eclectic Pennsylvania town in the 1930s, won in the fiction category. Héctor Tobar’s “Our Migrant Souls: A Meditation on Race and the Meanings and Myths of ‘Latino’” received the nonfiction award, and Ariel Aberg-Riger’s ”America Redux: Visual Stories From Our Dynamic History” won for young reader’s literature.

Previous winners of the Kirkus Prize, established in 2014, include Hanya Yanagihara’s “A Little Life,” Jason Reynolds’ “As Brave as You” and Susan Faludi’s “In the Darkroom.”

