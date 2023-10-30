James Harden joins 76ers on the bench for home opener, expected to practice Tuesday

Sign up below to be added to our mailing list for the latest news updates, access to exclusive contests, and more!

James Harden joins 76ers on the bench for home opener, expected to practice TuesdayJames Harden is getting closer to making his season debut. Read more ⮕

Report: James Harden will be on 76ers' bench at home opener SundayJames Harden has been ruled out of the 76ers' home opener Sunday, but he will reportedly join the team on the bench as his trade demand saga continues. Read more ⮕

Sixers Expect To Have James Harden At Practice On TuesdaySixers Expect To Have James Harden At Practice On Tuesday - RealGM Wiretap Read more ⮕

James Harden is set to practice with Sixers on TuesdayNick Nurse: “He had some good conditioning days. He’s still in the ramp-up process, looking to have him back in practice on Tuesday. That’s about where we are with that.” Read more ⮕

Harden sits out third straight game, Embiid gets the start for 76ers in home openerJames Harden was out for the 76ers. Joel Embiid was in. The reigning NBA MVP skipped a chance to rest and started Sunday night in Philadelphia’s home opener. Harden’s absence against Portland was no surprise. The 10-time All-Star has now missed all three games in the wake of his offseason trade demand. Read more ⮕

Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey drop double-doubles as Harden watches the 76ers beat winless PortlandJoel Embiid had 35 points and 15 rebounds, and Tyrese Maxey added 26 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 126-98 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday night. James Harden watched the game from the bench. The disgruntled guard has not played in three game this season. The 76ers say Harden needs to get into game shape. Read more ⮕