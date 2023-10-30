James Harden joins 76ers on the bench for home opener, expected to practice Tuesday

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 29: James Harden #1 and Tyrese Maxey #0 of the Philadelphia 76ers react during the first quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers at Wells Fargo Center on October 29, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

against the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday and sat with the team on the bench, marking the first time he's been with the franchise for a game this season. Though he didn't play in the 76ers' 126-98 win, Harden participated in the team's video work and walkthrough before the game at the Wells Fargo Center on Sunday.

Head coach Nick Nurse said Harden will likely rejoin the team for practice Tuesday, though it’s still unclear when he will play in a game.."He was here for the film session and walkthrough. The report on him is he had some good conditioning days, still in the ramp-up process, looking to have him back in practice on Tuesday. That's about where we are with that. headtopics.com

The 76ers are off Monday. Assuming Harden actually practices Tuesday and again Wednesday, it's possible he could appear in his first game— which marks the second of a five-game homestand. But considering how things have gone between Harden and the organization so far this fall, it's still anybody's guess as to when he actually takes the court again in Philadelphia.

