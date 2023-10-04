James Harden joins 76ers for Day 2 of raining camp in Colorado, doesn't address media

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - MAY 11: James Harden #1 of the Philadelphia 76ers dribbles against the Boston Celtics during the third quarter in game six of the Eastern Conference Semifinals in the 2023 NBA Playoffs at Wells Fargo Center on May 11, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

After a public feud with president of basketball operations Daryl Morey, Harden opted not to attend Monday's Media Day in Camden, New Jersey. He was also absent from training camp on Tuesday, but appeared to be an enthusiastic participant in Wednesday's workout based on pictures from the 76ers.

His absence over the last two days was reportedly a last ditch effort to be sent to the Los Angeles Clippers. But with no traction on deal, the 76ers gave generally optimistic answers about his potential return during Media Monday. headtopics.com

While the 2018 MVP evaded reporters, new head coach Nick Nurse reportedly sung his praises. Harden was"in just about everything," and looked good for this point in the year, Nurseted last month that Harden and Morey's issues stem from lack of communication and bruised emotions over the years, their tiff has been relatively quiet.

The 34-year-old took things public after opting into his $35.6 million player option for the 2023-24 season on June 29 under the expectation that Morey would trade him this summer.during a trip to China where he said he'd never play for the Sixers again as long as the current resident of basketball operations was there. headtopics.com

