James Gunn Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photo from Peacemaker Season 2

Gunn shared a new photo on Instagram over the weekend of the back of Peacemaker ’s head, with Gunn and the crew visible in the reflection of the metal. Not much else could be gleaned from the photo, but Gunn did say that it was “day 1” on the second season.
Peacemaker Season 1 starred John Cena as Peacemaker, Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, Freddie Stroma as Adrian Chase/Vigilante, Steve Agee as John Economos, Chukwudi Iwuji as Murn, Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith/White Dragon, and more.
Based on the characters from DC, Peacemaker is written, directed, and created by Gunn. Executive producers are Gunn, Cena, Peter Safran, and Matt Miller. It was produced by Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros. Television.Anthony Nash has been writing about games and the gaming industry for nearly a decade. When he’s not writing about games, he’s usually playing them. You can find him on Twitter talking about games or sports at @_anthonynash.
