James Gunn Reveals Filming Progress and Debunks Superman Movie Rumor

Superman director James Gunn remains active on social media despite being in the middle of filming the first DCU movie. "Middle" of filming also might be generous as the director took to Threads to reveal the precise percentage that they've filmed of the new movie. Though the filmmaker first debunked a major rumor about the upcoming movie, Gunn responded to a fan that noted how eager they were to see an actual photo of his version of Superman .

Gunn replied,"And I'm almost ready to show it to you (even though we're probably only 18% or so through it). Gunn's initial post about the new Superman movie was one where he addressed a new rumor making its way around the internet. Fans had become convinced from unverified reports that Superman's main villain wouldn't be Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor but rather Ultraman, the alternate and evil version of Superman. The director was quick to dash that and note fans shouldn't believe every rumor they see online

Superman James Gunn Filming Progress Rumor Main Villain Photo

