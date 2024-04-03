James Gunn in Talks to Direct Milly Alcock-Led Supergirl Movie

James Gunn is in talks to direct the Milly Alcock-led superhero movie. The movie, titled Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, will be based on Tom King's comic book series and will star House of the Dragon's Milly Alcock as Kara Zor-El.

The movie will explore the difference between Superman and Supergirl's upbringing and will showcase a more hardcore version of Supergirl.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



comingsoonnet / 🏆 578. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Why Melissa Benoist Is Hesitant to Give Advice to DC's New 'Supergirl' Milly Alcock (Exclusive)Melissa Benoist explains why she is hesitant to give advice to Milly Alcock, the new 'Supergirl' in DC's series. Exclusive interview.

Source: etnow - 🏆 696. / 51 Read more »

Why Melissa Benoist Doesn't Have Any Advice for DC's New Supergirl Milly Alcock (Exclusive)The actress spoke with ET at the New York premiere of her new series, 'The Girls on the Bus.'

Source: etnow - 🏆 696. / 51 Read more »

James Gunn Responds To Smallville Supergirl’s DCU Return CommentsMilly Alcock is Gunn's new Supergirl.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

Supergirl: Woman Of Tomorrow Gets Close To Finding Its Director As DC Movie Eyes 2024 Filming StartSupergirl: Woman Of Tomorrow stars Milly Alcock.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

Milly Alcock's Supergirl Suits Up As The Woman Of Steel In Supergirl: Woman Of Tomorrow Concept TrailerAll the latest movie news, movie trailers & reviews - and the same for TV, too.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

Spider-Woman Actress Sydney Sweeney Suits Up As DC Universe's Alternative Supergirl In Franchise-Swapping ArtAlcock was cast in 2024 as the DCU's Supergirl.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »