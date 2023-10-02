James Gunn Confirms Major Peacemaker Season 2 Update

Peacemaker might've been one of the biggest DC surprises in recent years, taking the lesser-known titular character and turning him into a household name. The show was renewed for a sophomore season in the spring of 2022, with series creator James Gunn stepping into the role of DC Studios co-CEO later that year. Questions surrounding when and how Peacemaker will fit into the new DC Universe have not slowed down — but apparently, we're one step closer to it becoming a reality.

In a recent Instagram comment, Gunn confirmed to a fan that he is currently writing Peacemaker Season 2, now that the months-long writers' strike is over. As Gunn put it, he is"writing [Season 2] now."

What Will Peacemaker Season 2 Be About?Details are currently under wraps about Peacemaker's second season. As series star Jennifer Holland told ComicBook.com shortly after the Season 1 finale, there's a lot of potential for where the ensemble's character dynamic goes next.

"I love her character arc through the whole season," Holland said of her character, Emilia Harcourt."I think it's really, really nuanced and it doesn't rush itself. I really love the way that it was written into the whole series. I think, for me, I didn't want to hold back. I wanted Harcourt to be as cold and closed off as she could be in the earlier episodes, because I wanted her to really have that full character arc throughout the season.

"I think the interesting thing is that we don't know where she goes from here. She's not exactly an open book now. She still has a lot of demons and a lot of stuff to deal with. Emotionally, she's still very closed off. But she — at this point, I think — has finally accepted that it's okay to have a team, and it's okay to have a family. Whereas when we saw her at the beginning of the series, she was such a lone wolf. She felt like she was just carrying everyone else, and everyone else was just a liability to her. She thought she would be better off alone. I think she has accepted that there is value in having a team and having a family."

Will There Be a Peacemaker Spinoff?While we wait for Peacemaker Season 2, Gunn and Peter Safran's new DC Universe will have Waller, a new spinoff bridging the gap of the narrative between both seasons, and focusing on Viola Davis' Amanda Waller and the fallout from the end of the Season 1 finale of Peacemaker. Watchmen's Christal Henry and Doom Patrol's Jeremy Carver are attached as writers.

"This is also going to have some of Team Peacemaker in it, as the regulars on the show," Gunn told reporters when announcing the DCU slate."This basically follows up to Peacemaker and is going to be done. We have two great creatives working on it. Christal Henry, who is a writer on Watchmen and Jeremy Carver, who created Doom Patrol, have this incredibly marvelous story worked out that I think is really fantastic and HBO loves. So they're putting this all together."

What do you think of the latest update surrounding Peacemaker Season 2? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!