James Gunn Addresses Superman Rumors and Clarifies Main Hero and Villain

Well, we almost made it one whole day without a bunch of rumors rumbling out there to the point where they caught the attention of Superman writer/director James Gunn . Ever since the film was announced, the rumor mill has been working overtime with every possible scenario it can think of – with a whole lot of 'unnamed sources' having things to share (sometimes before a script was even finished).

We're not sure if the latest rumor that has Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor creating a clone of David Corenswet's Superman, resulting in Ultraman being the film's main 'big bad' was the catalyst for his recent post or not, but Gunn returned to Threads to make it clear who the main hero & villain are – and why you shouldn't trust anything that isn't coming from him

