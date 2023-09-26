James Franklin on Penn State’s determined effort vs. Iowa, taking what defenses give the Lions, more

The 4-0 Lions visit 2-2 Northwestern on Saturday. Penn State defensive end Chop Robinson celebrates his strip sack on Iowa quarterback Cade McNamara with linebackers Abdul Carter and Curtis Jacobs during the third quarter on Sept. 23, 2023. Joe Hermitt | jhermitt@pennlive.

comBob Flounders | bflounders@pennlive.comPenn State’s preparations for 2-2 Northwestern are just getting started and the last few days have been very good for James Franklin’s 4-0 program.is much stronger after three recent additions

– New Jersey linebacker DJ McClary, Aliquippa running back Tiqwai Hayes and North Catholic (Pa.) tight end Brady O’Hara.

Read more:

PennLive »

James Franklin hints at using Penn State QB Beau Pribula more: ‘He’s a weapon’James Franklin said he's been pleased with Beau Pribula's progress and wants to see more of him.

Penn State-Northwestern storylines: Lions ascend to No. 1 in total ‘D’, Wildcats’ stunning win, morePSU and Northwestern play at noon (EST) Saturday in Evanston.

Penn State-Northwestern X factors: Trusting the Lions’ TEs, PSU’s underrated playmaker, moreThe Wildcats staged a furious rally to beat Minnesota at home on Saturday.

Penn State lands 2025 commitments from Aliquippa RB Tiqwai Hayes, New Jersey LB DJ McClaryTiqwai Hayes picked Penn State on Monday after DJ McClary chose the Nittany Lions on Sunday.

Rosalind Franklin Deserves a Posthumous Nobel Prize for Co-discovering DNA StructureAwarding Rosalind Franklin a Nobel Prize posthumously for her role in DNA discovery is the honorable—and scientific—thing to do

Franklin High School wrestling team host golf-outing for Suicide Prevention MonthFranklin High School wrestling team is taking a break from the mat to help kids and families in crisis for National Suicide Prevention Month.

Sep. 26, 2023, 6:00 p.m.

Penn State defensive end Chop Robinson celebrates his strip sack on Iowa quarterback Cade McNamara with linebackers Abdul Carter and Curtis Jacobs during the third quarter on Sept. 23, 2023. Joe Hermitt | jhermitt@pennlive.comBob Flounders | bflounders@pennlive.comPenn State’s preparations for 2-2 Northwestern are just getting started and the last few days have been very good for James Franklin’s 4-0 program.is much stronger after three recent additions

– New Jersey linebacker DJ McClary, Aliquippa running back Tiqwai Hayes and North Catholic (Pa.) tight end Brady O’Hara.

If you purchase a product or register for an account through a link on our site, we may receive compensation.