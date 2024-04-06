James Cameron Plans to Remake 'Fantastic Voyage'

Cameron had expressed his interest in producing the Fantastic Voyage remake since the late ‘90s but has since redirected his attention to one of his highest-grossing features,Now, over eight years later, Cameron has brought up his plans to produce a remake of the original Richard Fleischer -helmed movie. “We’ve been developing it for a number of years, and we plan to go ahead with it very soon. Raquel Welch is not available, but we think we can make a pretty good movie,” said Cameron.

The film centered on a scientist named Jan Benes (Jean Del Val), who went into a coma due to an assassination attempt after he succeeded in perfecting the miniaturization process. To save him, a team underwent miniaturization in order to permeate Jan’s body and ultimately fix the blood clot in his brain. They all must work for a limited amount of time before the procedure wears of

James Cameron Fantastic Voyage Remake Richard Fleischer Scientist Coma Miniaturization Team

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



comingsoonnet / 🏆 578. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Fantastic Voyage Remake to Be Made ‘Very Soon,’ James Cameron SaysComingSoon.net features the latest movie trailers and news, TV updates, video game reviews, anime releases, and more.

Source: comingsoonnet - 🏆 578. / 51 Read more »

Alien: Romulus Received ‘Completely Different’ Notes From James Cameron & Ridley ScottDirector Fede Álvarez recently opened up about receiving notes from two legendary figures in the Alien franchise.

Source: comingsoonnet - 🏆 578. / 51 Read more »

Alien: Romulus Was Inspired by an Aliens Deleted SceneDirector Fede Álvarez also revealed how involved Ridley Scott and James Cameron were on his production.

Source: Gizmodo - 🏆 556. / 51 Read more »

New Disney Legends lineup includes Harrison Ford, Angela Bassett, James Cameron, Miley CyrusThe newest extraordinary lineup of 14 Disney Legends has been announced. The award ceremony will be held on Sunday, Aug. 11.

Source: ABC7Chicago - 🏆 284. / 63 Read more »

New Disney Legends lineup includes Harrison Ford, Angela Bassett, James Cameron, Miley CyrusThe newest extraordinary lineup of 14 Disney Legends has been announced. The award ceremony will be held on Sunday, Aug. 11.

Source: abc7newsbayarea - 🏆 529. / 51 Read more »

New Disney Legends lineup includes Harrison Ford, Angela Bassett, James Cameron, Miley CyrusThe newest extraordinary lineup of 14 Disney Legends has been announced. The award ceremony will be held on Sunday, Aug. 11.

Source: 6abc - 🏆 250. / 63 Read more »