James Cameron Plans to Remake 'Fantastic Voyage'

Cameron had expressed his interest in producing the Fantastic Voyage remake since the late ‘90s but has since redirected his attention to one of his highest-grossing features,Now, over eight years later, Cameron has brought up his plans to produce a remake of the original Richard Fleischer -helmed movie. “We’ve been developing it for a number of years, and we plan to go ahead with it very soon. Raquel Welch is not available, but we think we can make a pretty good movie,” said Cameron.
The film centered on a scientist named Jan Benes (Jean Del Val), who went into a coma due to an assassination attempt after he succeeded in perfecting the miniaturization process. To save him, a team underwent miniaturization in order to permeate Jan’s body and ultimately fix the blood clot in his brain. They all must work for a limited amount of time before the procedure wears of
