Celebrated director James Cameron explains why he wouldn't make a similar Terminator movie today despite its franchise-inspiring success. Cameron's 1984 sci-fi thriller introduced the world to the AI menace of Skynet , as Arnold Schwarzenegger's cybernetic assassin T-1000 hunts down Linda Hamilton's Sarah Connor before her child can be born and leads humanity against artificial intelligence in the future. Produced on a $6.4 million budget and earning an incredible $78.

3 million gross, Cameron gained widespread recognition, sparking a career that established the director as one of Hollywood's most celebrated voices. Despite the incredible success and impact of The Terminator on Cameron and cinema as a whole, the director admitted to Variety that elements of the movie are something he wouldn't choose to do in any potential future productions. While at the time of production, Cameron was unfamiliar with firearm

James Cameron Terminator Movie Success AI Skynet Franchise

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



screenrant / 🏆 7. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

A Scrapped Terminator Scene Explains Why the T-800 Look Like SchwarzeneggerStay up to date with new movie news, watch the latest movie trailers & get trusted reviews of upcoming movies & more from the team at Collider.

Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

James Cameron on Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Stunt Gone Wrong in ‘True Lies’Stay up to date with new movie news, watch the latest movie trailers & get trusted reviews of upcoming movies & more from the team at Collider.

Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Avatar 2 Perfectly Reversed Another James Cameron Movie Story (& Shows How His Career Has Changed)All the latest movie news, movie trailers & reviews - and the same for TV, too.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

Exclusive The Abyss Clip Goes Behind-the-Scenes With James CameronComingSoon is debuting an exclusive The Abyss clip from the special features of the 4K release of the iconic James Cameron movie.

Source: comingsoonnet - 🏆 578. / 51 Read more »

‘The Abyss’ Is James Cameron’s New Hollywood MomentJay Liu is a writer and critic of film and culture from the embattled city of Hong Kong. He was chosen twice to lead the official Cannes Classics x USC School of Cinematic Arts partnership, reporting on the Cannes Film Festival. He has also written for nonprofit website Cinema Escapist, and he&039;s excited to write for Collider.

Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

James Cameron Helped Create One of the Most Iconic Monster DesignsCollier Jennings is an entertainment journalist with five years&039; worth of experience under his belt. Collier, or "CJ" to his friends and family, is a dedicated fan of genre films - particularly science fiction, fantasy and comic book adapatations as well as animation.

Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »