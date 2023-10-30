James Bond Movies Almost Started With A Different 007 Story, And It Would've Changed The Franchise's Next 61 Years

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT By now, the stories that make up the James Bond franchise are well-known and deeply steeped in popular culture, however, the franchise almost began with an entirely different story, and thus, the James Bond audiences know and love might have looked entirely different. James Bond first originated as a book character written by author Ian Fleming in 1953.

It is quite shocking that James Bond might have begun with a different Ian Fleming James Bond story, simply because the franchise is so popular and well-known. Connery's Bond has become iconic, and especially his performance in Dr. No established him as the James Bond. However, this might have been completely changed if this original James Bond plan had gone through.

Although Thunderball was intended to be the first James Bond film, this never came to fruition because of a series of controversies with rights. Bond producers Albert R.

Ultimately, the first James Bond story to be adapted to the screen was Dr. No. Written as the sixth installment in the James Bond books, Dr. No tells the story of Bond chasing after the villainous Chinese-German scientist Dr. No, who intends on violently taking down the American space program. With the help of the beautiful Honey Ryder, Bond has a face-off with Dr. No at his impressive island headquarters in Jamaica. Though not as splashy as Thunderball, Dr.

How Thunderball Would Have Changed The James Bond Movie Franchise There is no question that if Thunderball had been the first James Bond adaptation, it would have changed the franchise completely. First and foremost, it would have completely changed the introduction of Sean Connery as James Bond. Connery portrayed Bond for a total of six movies, starting with Dr. No, and ending with Diamonds are Forever. As previously mentioned, Dr.

