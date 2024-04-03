James Beard Awards finalists announced

This morning the James Beard Foundation released its list of James Beard Awards finalists, a roster that was trimmed down from the longer list of semifinalists that was released back in January. In the category of Best Chef: Great Lakes, Cimino is up against Jose Salazar from Mita's restaurant in Cincinnati, Sujan Sarkar from Indienne in Chicago, Jenner Tomaska from Esme in Chicago, and Hajime Sato of Sozai in Clawson, Mich.

Reached by phone from Chicago, Cimino said,"It's been an exciting few months. We're still a really young restaurant and didn't expect to be in this position. You always hope and dream — especially this early on — but we have such an amazing group of people. Everybody is so excited to be in this position. It's amazing." Cleveland has not had a winner since Jonathon Sawyer took honors in 2015. Before that, Michael Symon snagged the award in 2009.

