Jamee Johnson's Mother Reacts to Arrest of JSO Officer Who Killed Him

Jamee Johnson's mother is reacting to the arrest of former JSO officer Josue Garriga who shot and killed her son during a traffic stop. Johnson was 22 years old at the time and was pulled over for a seatbelt violation. Despite the passage of four years, his mother, Kimberly Strickland, says life has not gotten any easier. Strickland remembers her son as a fun and loving young man with a bright future. She describes him as someone who loved everybody and would give the shirt off his back.

Johnson's death in December 2019 devastated Strickland

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FCN2go / 🏆 523. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Officer who killed Jamee Johnson, brutally arrested Le'Keian Woods in jail for sex crimes with minorAttorneys for the family of Jamee Johnson spoke out following comments made by Garriga.

Source: FCN2go - 🏆 523. / 51 Read more »

Man kills father, 12-year-old brother, shoots mother before killing himself in Westside home: JSOA young man killed himself after he shot and killed his father and his 12-year-old brother on Easter Sunday in a home on Jacksonville’s Westside, police said.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

Birth mother, surrogate mother reject baby gorilla born at Fort Worth ZooA baby gorilla born via cesarean section at a Texas zoo was rejected by both her birth mother and surrogate mother, the zoo said.

Source: nbcsandiego - 🏆 524. / 51 Read more »

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Sam Taylor-Johnson Quotes About Their Age GapAaron Taylor-Johnson and Sam Taylor-Johnson, who have a 20-plus age gap, wed in 2012 and share two children together

Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Sam Taylor-Johnson's Relationship TimelineAaron Taylor-Johnson and Sam Taylor-Johnson, who tied the knot in 2012, have defended their age gap over the years

Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »

Aaron Taylor-Johnson Reacts to Critics of Sam Taylor-Johnson MarriageAaron Taylor-Johnson candidly discussed criticism of his marriage to Sam Taylor-Johnson, who is more than 20 years his senior

Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »