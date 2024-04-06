Jake Cronenworth's Strong Start to the Season

Jake Cronenworth is off to a strong start in the 2021 season, leading the team with 12 hits. Despite his success, he has been unlucky as his expected batting average is higher than his actual average. Cronenworth has also hit the ball hard, ranking among the top players in balls hit with high exit velocities. He has impressive stats in whiff rate, expected weighted on-base average, and expected slugging. Although he hasn't hit a home run yet, he has contributed with doubles, triples, and RBIs.

Cronenworth has consistently been batting in the three-hole for the Padres

Jake Cronenworth Padres Baseball Hits Batting Average Exit Velocity Rbis

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



sdut / 🏆 5. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dodgers break through late on opening day as Jake Cronenworth's glove lets him downThe Dodgers trudged their way to an opening-day, come-from-behind win at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, defeating the Padres 5-2 thanks to a four-run rally in the eighth inning.

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »

Padres notes: Jake Cronenworth making a move at first; possible lineup preview; Yuki Matsui throws bullpenJake Cronenworth's aim is to line up as far from bag as he can in order to play first base like the middle infielder he was; Graham Pauley at third base Friday could be taken as a sign

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

Strong jobs, strong growth, not enough: The economic win still eluding BidenPresident Joe Biden has benefited from strong growth in economic output and jobs, but high inflation and interest rates still weigh on his approval ratings.

Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »

Prep sports roundup: Calabasas continues its strong start in Marmonte League playBrandon Hoffmann goes four for four at the plate for Calabasas baseball in an 11-1 win over Newbury Park.

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »

Rockies spring training recap: Austin Gomber rebounds with strong startLefty Austin Gomber rebounded from a rough outing to blank the Angels for three innings.

Source: denverpost - 🏆 13. / 72 Read more »

Cubs vs Rangers Prediction, Picks, and Odds: Chicago Puts Together Strong StartMLB picks, predictions, and odds for Chicago Cubs at Texas Rangers on March 31. MLB predictions and free picks for Cubs-Rangers.

Source: Covers - 🏆 341. / 59 Read more »