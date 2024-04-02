JAK Inhibitors Show Improved Skin Clearance in Phase 2b Trials

In two different phase 2b trial extensions, oral treatment with Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors showed improved skin clearance, according to presentations at a late-breaking session at the annual meeting of the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD).

Based on the ritlecitinib data, "if you have phototherapy in your office, it might be good to couple it with ritlecitinib for patients," said Emma Guttman-Yassky, MD, PhD, chair of the Department of Dermatology, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York City, who presented the findings. However, because of the relatively small numbers in the extension study, Guttman-Yassky characterized the evidence as preliminary and in need of further investigation. Phototherapy, which has been used for decades in the treatment of vitiligo, has an established efficacy and safety profile as a stand-alone vitiligo treatment

