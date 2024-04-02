Jailynn Taylor's Experience with 'Sticky Bras'

Jailynn Taylor is a fashion designer turned fashion and beauty writer. She covers shopping trends surrounding fashion, beauty, and wellness for InStyle and Shape. Before joining the InStyle and Shape commerce team, she was a freelancer for Byrdie and ESSENCE. The article discusses a new type of bra called 'Sticky Bras' that the author has tried. The author shares her personal experience with traditional bras and how she decided to only wear them for special occasions.

She then introduces the 'Sticky Bras', which come in four flesh-colored shades and are made from a soft medical-grade silicone. The author praises their flexibility, smooth matte finish, and seamless wear under tight-fitted pieces. The 'Sticky Bras' are reusable and can be worn up to 30 times when properly cleaned and stored. The author concludes by expressing her satisfaction with the product and its longevity

