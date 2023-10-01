Jaguars run over Falcons 23-7 for powerful win in London

The Jaguars, behind solid performances from Trevor Lawrence, Evan Engram, and Christian Kirk, defeated the Falcons 23-7.

The Jaguars, behind solid performances from Trevor Lawrence, Evan Engram, and Christian Kirk, defeated the Falcons 23-7. While the Jags were able to show that they're better than their defeats in Weeks 2 and 3, the Falcons proved that a 2-1 record can hide a multitude of sins.

Scoring opened in the first quarter with a Jags touchdown. Calvin Ridley, in his first of just two catches on the day, reeled in the 30-yard pass from Lawrence to get a little revenge on his old team.

