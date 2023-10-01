Jaguars' return specialist Agnew inactive. Patterson set for season debut for Falcons

Browns star RB Nick Chubb undergoes knee surgery, will need 2nd operation to repair torn ligament

The Falcons now call Patterson’s position “Joker” for his wild-card potential as a receiver and runner. Also inactive for the Jags are LB Devin Lloyd (thumb), safety Antonio Johnson (hamstring), WR Zay Jones (knee) and WR Elijah Cooks.

The Falcons inactives list is CB Clark Phillips III, OL Jovaughn Gwyn, WR Josh Ali, DL Albert Huggins and DL Joe Gaziano.https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Read more:

AP »

Falcons vs Jaguars Odds, Picks & PredictionsNFL predictions, picks, and odds for Atlanta Falcons vs Jacksonville Jaguars. NFL Week 4 betting best bet and game analysis.

How to Watch the Falcons vs. Jaguars Game in London on SundayThe Falcons and Jaguars head to Wembley Stadium in Week 4. Here's how to watch live and stream the first 'Toy Story Funday Football.'

Falcons vs Jaguars Prop Bets for NFL Week 4Our favorite NFL best bets and player props for Week 4, where the Atlanta Falcons visit the Jacksonville Jaguars.

What you need to know about the Jaguars-Falcons game in Week 4The Jaguars host the Texans at EverBank Stadium on Sunday in Week 3. Here’s what you need to know about the game.

News4JAGs predictions: Jaguars will end slide with win over Falcons in LondonJaguars season is back and our News4JAX sports staff is back with its predictions as well. Each Friday, we’ll unveil our predictions for the week’s game. Jacksonville faces the Falcons on Sunday at Wembley Stadium at 9:30 a.m.

NFL International Series: How to watch the Jaguars vs. Falcons in LondonIt's time for the first NFL International Series game of the 2023 NFL season. This Sunday, the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Atlanta Falcons head to London's Wembley Stadium with the hopes of bouncing back after their Week 3 losses. The Jaguars vs. Falcons game will stream on ESPN+ and NFL+ (on mobile) this Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET. The match will also be alt-cast live from the Toy Story universe via Disney+, if you're looking for a slightly whackier way to watch the Jaguars vs. Falcons match...

Browns star RB Nick Chubb undergoes knee surgery, will need 2nd operation to repair torn ligament

The Falcons now call Patterson’s position “Joker” for his wild-card potential as a receiver and runner.

Also inactive for the Jags are LB Devin Lloyd (thumb), safety Antonio Johnson (hamstring), WR Zay Jones (knee) and WR Elijah Cooks.

The Falcons inactives list is CB Clark Phillips III, OL Jovaughn Gwyn, WR Josh Ali, DL Albert Huggins and DL Joe Gaziano.https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.