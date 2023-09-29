Jags return specialist Agnew a 'game-time' decision vs. Falcons in London. WR Zay Jones ruled out

Return specialist Jamal Agnew will be a game-time decision Sunday for the Jacksonville Jaguars who confirmed wide receiver Zay Jones won’t play against the Atlanta Falcons at Wembley Stadium. Jacksonville Jaguars’ Jamal Agnew attends an NFL practice session in Watford, Hertfordshire, England, north-west of London, Friday, Sept. 29, 2022 ahead of the NFL game against Atlanta Falcons at the Wembley Stadium on Oct. 1, 2023.

(AP Photo/Kin Cheung)2 of 3Jacksonville Jaguars' Calvin Ridley, right, and Jamal Agnew, left, attend an NFL practice session in Watford, Hertfordshire, England, north-west of London, Friday, Sept. 29, 2022 ahead of the NFL game against Atlanta Falcons at the Wembley Stadium on Oct. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)3 of 3Jacksonville Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence attends an NFL press conference in Watford, Hertfordshire, England, north-west of London, Friday, Sept. 29, 2022 ahead of the NFL game against Atlanta Falcons at the Wembley Stadium on Oct. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

(AP Photo/Kin Cheung)1 of 3

