Jaden Mangini: From Linebacker to Quarterback

Jaden Mangini is a linebacker by trade — and a quarterback out of necessity. The La Jolla Country Day School senior is a leader and winner by nature. 'Jaden has the 'it' factor,' said La Jolla Country Day football coach Tyler Hales. 'He's a pure leader. It's who he is. He has an aura and makeup that make others around him better.' Mangini has committed to play next season at Navy, where he hopes to become a starting outside linebacker and a leader of men.

Saturday, he'll lead the Torreys (10-3) in to the CIF San Diego Section Division 3 championship game, where they'll take on Grossmont (7-5). Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. at Southwestern College. 'A big reason we're here is because of Jaden,' LJCD wide receiver Gianno Kassab said. 'Obviously, he's a great athlete. But his work ethic is unmatched. He's running on the beach at 4 a.m., does things nobody sees because he wants to get better .... wants us to get better. 'He's the most-humble guy. And he really cares.' For three seasons, Mangini — who has been at La Jolla Country Day since kindergarten — was a star linebacker at Country Da





