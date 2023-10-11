Jada Pinkett Smith was 'exhausted with trying' to save Will Smith marriage

Jada Pinkett Smith gets candid on Oscars slap, reveals she and Will Smith have been separated for 7 yearshusband Will Smith

“Why it fractured, that’s a lot of things,” she said in a clip from an upcoming NBC interview with Hoda Kotb that will air on Oct. 13. “And I think by the time we got to 2016 we were just exhausted with trying. I think we were both kind of just still stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be,” she explained.

"I made a promise that there will never be a reason for us to get a divorce. We will work through whatever," she continued. "And I just haven't been able to break that promise."

Will and Jada have been married since 1997 and share kids Jaden, 25, Willow, 22, and Trey, 3, together. (Will welcomed Trey with ex Sheree Zampino.) Pinkett Smith will open up more about their marriage in her upcoming book, “Worthy,” which drops on Oct. 17.NYC man, 33, leaps into North Pool at 9/11 Memorial, survives and is arrested

