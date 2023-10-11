Jada Pinkett Smith breaks her silence on Will Smith Oscars slap: I thought 'this is a skit'

Last year, the"King Richard" actor smacked presenter Chris Rock on stage at the awards show after the latter made a joke about his wife's hairstyle.Leslie Jones claims Chris Rock went to counseling with daughters after Will Smith slapsmacked presenter Chris Rock on stage“I was like, ‘There’s no way that Will hit him,’” she went on.

“I’m going to be by his side,” she said, “but also allow him to have to figure this out for himself.”Will and Jada have been married since 1997 and share kids, Jaden, 25, Willow, 22, and Trey, 3, together. (Will welcomed Trey with ex Sheree Zampino.

She noted that they are “still figuring it out,” adding that they were separated for six years before the 2022 Academy Awards. “We’ve been doing some really heavy-duty work together. We just got deep love for each other and we are going to figure out what that looks like for us,” she said.She gushed: “My children, they’re little gurus. They’ve taught me a deep sense of self-acceptance. headtopics.com

“They love every part of me,” Jada added. “The level of love, unconditional love that they have for me and their dad. And it’s one thing to want to be the person that gives that unconditional love. And then there’s, to be the recipient of that.

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith's Relationship TimelineJada Pinkett Smith will talk about her marriage to Will Smith in her upcoming memoir, 'Worthy.' Learn all about the couple's relationship over the years.

Jada Pinkett Smith Breaks Silence on Marriage, the Oscar Slap and Her Path to 'Self-Acceptance' (Exclusive)Jada Pinkett Smith tells PEOPLE in a revealing new interview about her marriage with Will Smith, her reaction to the 2022 Oscars incident, and more of her journey toward unconditional love, which she also shares in her new book 'Worthy,' out Oct. 17

